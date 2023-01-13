Red Dot United clarifies young couple’s situation who received $250 for flat rental deposit

Before Christmas, opposition party Red Dot United’s secretary-general Ravi Philemon posted on his social media about how he and his party had assisted a young couple with the initial funds of $250 needed to collect the keys to their rental flat.

Some commenters on social media have expressed displeasure at the couple’s inability to fork out what they (commenters) deemed a ‘small amount’ and questioned whether RDU had done their proper due diligence before offering their help.

Successful applicants for HDB’s public rental scheme must pay a one-month deposit. The rent to their rental flat varies according to their monthly household income, the type of flat (one-room or two-room), and whether they are a first-time or second-time applicant.

Philemon then shared another post on his Facebook to clarify the couple’s situation and said that while several kind people have reached out to them to ask how they may help this couple, others have ‘ pooh-poohed the help that we gave the couple, or have suggested that somehow the young couple were not ‘worthy’ to get help from us.’

He added that his page admins had deleted some comments on his post as they were dealing with real people who have feelings. They may be reading his post, and he does not want them to be hurt unnecessarily by any insensitive comments on his post.

Philemon shared that the reason his earlier post on the couple was short on specifics was that he understood the importance of client confidentiality as he was in the social services sector for almost 30 years and did not want to expose the couple unnecessarily and, in doing so, add to their misery.

“But since then, some relatively prominent social media commenters have called into question the resolve of the couple and the reason as to why RDU provided the help that they did. Such careless questions can not only harm the young parents, but may also prevent others who are in a similar predicament as them from getting the help which they need,” said the RDU secretary-general, who added that he has since received permission from the couple to shed a bit more light on their case.

Philemon explained that they did a social report for the young couple, after which they directed them to voluntary welfare organisations. RDU only provided the help when they found out there were no organisations to provide them with the needed assistance.

“We first directed them to their FSC (Family Services Centres) , and we only provided them the one-time financial assistance a day before their appointment at HDB to collect the keys to their flat once we had confirmation that no other welfare agencies were able to provide them this help. And without this help, they would not be able to collect their keys and would have continued to stay in their in-laws rental flat (which was already overcrowded).” shared Philemon, who added that when they provide help, they try not to ascribe blame to any social service agencies as they all have good people, who work under very tight constraints and guidelines.

Philemon also shared additional information about the couple, which clarified why they needed that extra help.

“They had drawn out their GSTV and cost-of-living payouts in cash (total $1,400) and were saving it to pay for the deposit of the flat and to buy some furniture for their new home. This, together with some cash savings they had (totalling about $2,000) was destroyed in a fire which happened several days before their HDB appointment,” explained Philemon.

“The fire destroyed many precious possessions and properties of the young couple, including the tools of trade of the woman (she freelanced as a beautician). In my estimation, they will need at least $5,000 – $10,000 to sort out their lives properly.”

The RDU secretary-general ended his Facebook post by saying, “Through the various social policies that have been in place for decades, we have been schooled to be indifferent to those who need help. Such a mindset is harmful for the development of the whole of society. There is an urgent need to be unconditioned. We need to build a compassionate society.”

