Elderly man falls from 4th floor of Yishun HDB block, conveyed to hospital

A photo of a man said to have been a food delivery rider who fainted at an HDB void deck in Yishun got the public concerned about the workers’ welfare.

The photo was shared on the GrabFood Delivery Rider Singapore Facebook page, noting that a food rider fainted at the block.

The post sparked comments from netizens who said that food delivery personnel should not compromise their health for their job.

“Your customer is not your friend. GrabFood is not your family. Grab doesn’t care about you,” said a Facebook user, while another individual noted that riders should be extra careful under the hot weather.

The same photo was shared on the Facebook page Beh Chia Lor – Singapore, with the caption wishing the delivery rider a speedy and full recovery.

Two individuals stayed close to the man, who was covered with an umbrella, while bystanders looked on.

However, a netizen provided more details and footage allegedly taken from his CCTV cameras on the incident.

Based on the angle of the video, the unit was on the ground floor, near the scene of the incident.

A few seconds later, a man was spotted falling to the ground with a loud thud.

“It’s not the rider lei. The man jump down. Stay above the block, police went up to fourth and fifth floor to investigate,” said the same netizen.

He attached a photo of paramedics on the scene assisting the man.

Another netizen added that the man had fallen and passed away as a result.

The incident has been confirmed by the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), as reported by MustShareNews.

An SCDF representative said they were alerted to the incident at about 1:25 pm on Friday (Nov 11) at Block 124 Yishun Street 11.

The man was conveyed to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, with no additional details provided by SCDF./TISG

