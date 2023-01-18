Filipino expat says ‘cost of living in SG for her family of 3 is over 11K… If minority like me can do this, so can you’

SINGAPORE — A Filipino expat living in Singapore for ten years recently caused a stir when she said that the cost of living for her family of three is over $11,000. And that’s without shopping, she said in a Jan 15 TikTok.

The expat, who goes by @gieziheart on the TikTok platform, describes herself as a “Fashionista Lady ToothFairy” on her TikTok bio. Her family budget is as follows:

Rent $4000

Pub (utilities) + wifi $350

Transportation allowance $900

Tuition fees (for her son) $900

Son’s extra activities $800

Helper $1100

Dining out and other activities $1600

Toiletries $500

Groceries $1500

Total = $11,650

“PS Shopping not included,” she added.

Her video got a lot of attention online, with some commenters asking what the location is where she pays $4000 for rent.

“One of the condo in Tanjong Pagar,” Ms Gieziheart said in a comment.

Others had more questions about her rental flat.

Another warned that her rental rate is likely to increase.

The expat responded by saying her rent is now $6K, and she is considering moving out.

Other commenters, however, felt that the TikToker was bragging.

One reminded her to be humble, writing, “You are the product of your efforts, congratulations but being humble is a virtue.”

Another wrote, “I can’t take these Filipinos bragging about how much they spend here in Singapore.”

“Show off la…just $11k plus only,” chimed in another.

A critical commenter wrote, “only 11k for “Expat” and still need post to public. Social circle is too small.’

The expat, however, put up another video on Tuesday (Jan 17) in response to those who accused her of bragging.

“Luxury & sophistication is for everyone. Bragging is none of my intentions. My content is for sharing good vibes and inspiration. If a minority like me can do this, so can you, whatever it is you wanna achieve,” she wrote in the caption.

/TISG

