Executive Director of migrant workers’ rights group suspended over allegations of misappropriation of funds

SINGAPORE — One of Singapore’s foremost migrant workers’ rights groups announced on Tuesday (Jan 17) that its top executive has been suspended.

A post on the group’s Facebook page said that Ms Deshi Gill, the executive director of HOME, which stands for Humanitarian Organisation for Migration Economics, had been suspended “following allegations of possible misappropriation of HOME’s funds by Ms Gill.”

HOME added that Ms Gill’s suspension had been put in place for the organisation to conduct an internal inquiry. However, it also said, “After preliminary investigations, we believe there is a basis for suspected misconduct.”

The organisation’s announcement further said that the relevant authorities have been informed and that its Board and staff “will provide all necessary information as part of any investigations that will be carried out.”

“As the matter is now with the authorities, we are unable to comment further,” it added.

The group is currently reviewing its governance controls to ensure the rigour of its internal processes to prevent such lapses from recurring.

HOME, “dedicated to supporting, empowering and upholding the rights of migrant workers in Singapore,” affirmed its commitment to advance its cause and added that its operations and services would continue.

The organisation was founded in 2004 by Ms Bridget Tan, who passed away in April last year.

Ms Tan, who had been the Chairperson of the Archdiocesan Commission for the Pastoral Care of Migrants and Itinerant People (ACMI) before founding HOME, used her retirement funds to start the organisation.

HOME announced that Ms Gill had been appointed Executive Director on July 1, 2021.

“Deshi has been working with HOME since 2017. With her years with HOME, she has supported other departments and proved herself to be a key contributor to the organisation. During her time, she has developed the critical leadership skills and has acquired valuable on-the-ground experience needed to support the organisation in the leadership role.

HOME has recognized the many strengths that she will bring to this role and we are all excited to begin or rather continue working with her under her direction and leadership,” the group said in a Facebook post when Ms Gill was appointed.

