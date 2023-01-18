IG ‘influencer’ says ‘Women are important than men in Singapore… rather sacrifice NS men in war than woman!’

SINGAPORE — A woman who was tagged as an influencer caused somewhat of a furore online when she wrote that “Women are better than men in Singapore! Because, women do not have to serve national service in Singapore.”

The woman, who goes by @kimalwaysdream on Instagram, elicited some angry comments on Reddit. The rest of her Dec 30 post reads, “If a war broke out, it is the men job to protect us women! That is how it is… We women are important. Would rather sacrifice men in the war than a woman!”

More recently, she posted photos of herself again and wrote, “Women are better than men in Singapore!” omitting the other parts of her post.

The “influencer” again got a lot of likes.

However, she appears to be playing some “cat and mouse” game, switching her IG account from public to private and then back again, perhaps again to be provocative or to get attention online.

However, very little is known about her as there is hardly any information on her bio page. She claims to be from the United States and is “Currently on world tour”. What her real name remains a mystery.

It’s also very possible that the person behind the account is deliberately being provocative to get attention and reactions online.

Nevertheless, some Reddit users are saying that the best thing to do is not to give her any airtime. “Easy fix, let’s not give her any more attention. Unfollow, unsubscribe whatever,” wrote one.

Another agreed, “The best way to fix this is not to give her any attention.”

One called her gimmickry a “marketing stunt” and added that the “best thing to do is just ignore it. if you get angry, she’s winning.”

Others agreed.

A couple of Redditors called what she does an example of “rage baiting.”

/TISG

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg