Morning Digest, Jan 19

Customer tells Vivocity kopitiam hawker “Inflation and gst: my rice only can give 1/3. You can do better than this…”

SINGAPORE — There have been a lot of complaints online about higher food prices in coffee shops, hawker stalls and food courts, but another thing that has sparked unhappiness appears to be shrinking portions, presumably in an attempt to deal with higher prices. On the popular COMPLAINT SINGAPORE Facebook page, Jeremy Jun Peng posted a photo of a Korean Pork Cutlet meal he had purchased, consisting of a piece of meat, kimchi, and a portion of rice. And while the pork cutlet looked reasonably sized, the rice portion appeared rather small. "Inflation and gst my rice only can give 1/3 . You can do better than this…," Mr Peng wrote.

Huge monitor lizard crawls into Punggol kopitiam, but looks like it can’t decide what food and which stall to order from

SINGAPORE — Stall operators at a Kopitiam in Punggol had an unusual customer walk into the premises resulting in diners lifting their legs off the floor or jumping on top of tables to avoid contact.

A TikTok video on Friday (Jan 13) featured a juvenile monitor lizard entering the Happy Hawkers coffee shop along Edgefield Plains in Punggol. Diners immediately raised their feet off the ground or left their tables to get out of the monitor lizard’s path.



Uncle step on shopping basket at Sheng Siong Yishun, calls woman ‘siao’ for telling him about his unhygienic habit

SINGAPORE — An uncle displaying unhygienic habits was surprised and offended when a woman told him about his foot on a shopping basket, given that food was all around.

“I told the uncle nicely this is a grocery basket, and is used mainly to put groceries, food, fruits and vegetables,” said the woman. The uncle, however, replied by asking her if she is “Siao”?



S’porean asks ‘do some tourists genuinely not understand the concept of queuing or they’re just self-centred & kiasu?’

SINGAPORE — Lining up in queues is, unfortunately, not a universal trait, and some visitors to Singapore don't always have a "concept of a queue," one Reddit user posted. u/millyforest wrote on Wednesday (Jan 11) that she had been lining up on the platform of the MRT "when a tourist from a neighbouring SE Asian country came up from behind and asked for directions." She obligingly helped the tourist who asked for directions. Afterwards, however, the tourist "promptly cut the queue and went ahead of me to board the train."

Filipino expat says ‘cost of living in SG for her family of 3 is over 11K… If minority like me can do this, so can you’

SINGAPORE — A Filipino expat living in Singapore for ten years recently caused a stir when she said that the cost of living for her family of three is over $11,000. And that's without shopping, she said in a Jan 15 TikTok. The expat, who goes by @gieziheart on the TikTok platform, describes herself as a "Fashionista Lady ToothFairy" on her TikTok bio. Her family budget is as follows:

