Huge monitor lizard crawls into Punggol kopitiam, but looks like it can’t decide what food and which stall to order from

SINGAPORE — Stall operators at a Kopitiam in Punggol had an unusual customer walk into the premises resulting in diners lifting their legs off the floor or jumping on top of tables to avoid contact.

A TikTok video on Friday (Jan 13) featured a juvenile monitor lizard entering the Happy Hawkers coffee shop along Edgefield Plains in Punggol. Diners immediately raised their feet off the ground or left their tables to get out of the monitor lizard’s path.

Not taking any chances, a man in a black shirt positioned himself on one of the tables, putting a safe distance between himself and the reptile.

“When the food court is next to waterway and heavy rain, this thing happens,” the TikTok video caption noted.

Another video shared on the Facebook page Complaint Singapore showed the monitor lizard walking deeper into the kopitiam and taking a stroll in front of the food stalls.

Netizens joked that the monitor lizard looked like it was choosing a particular stall to order from. “It’s looking around to see which food stall to buy food la,” said TikTok user @sundaze.

“It can’t make up its mind whether to eat Western food/BCM/braised duck mee,” added another netizen.

Public members who encounter wildlife not in its natural habitat can call the ACRES (Animal Concerns Research and Education Society) Wildlife Rescue Hotline at 97837782 for assistance. /TISG

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg