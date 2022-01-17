Stories you might’ve missed, Jan 17

Singapore – The police said on Saturday (Jan 15) that the chairman of opposition Reform Party, Charles Yeo, was arrested on Jan 12 for alleged involvement in criminal breach of trust and forgery.

Mr Yeo claimed on his social media accounts that the investigations against him were “politically motivated,” spending 15 hours locked up on “trumped-up and false” charges.

