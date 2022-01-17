Stories you might’ve missed, Jan 17

Opposition Reform Party chairman Charles Yeo arrested for alleged forgery and criminal breach of trust
Singapore – The police said on Saturday (Jan 15) that the chairman of opposition Reform Party, Charles Yeo, was arrested on Jan 12 for alleged involvement in criminal breach of trust and forgery.
Mr Yeo claimed on his social media accounts that the investigations against him were “politically motivated,” spending 15 hours locked up on “trumped-up and false” charges.
33yo woman falls onto walkway shelter in Boon Keng, dies from injuries
Singapore – A 33-year-old woman who fell onto a walkway shelter at Block 34 Whampoa West on Friday afternoon (Jan 14) passed away due to her injuries.
A 72-year-old man working at a restaurant café on the ground floor heard a loud bang.
He immediately went upstairs to check what had happened.
Baby civet found crying and covered in red ants at Holland Road, safely rescued by NParks
Singapore – A baby civet was found crying and covered in red ants at Holland Road on Saturday (Jan 15).
Lost and found pets in Singapore member Tiara Ardelia posted having found the mammal on the side of the road, “covered in red ants and kept making crying noises.”
Lorry slams into car at Geylang junction, driver arrested for suspected drink driving
Singapore — A collision between a lorry and car along a Geylang road junction resulted in six injuries, of which two were hospitalised.
The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that the car driver was trapped and had to be rescued using hydraulic rescue equipment by officers.
Moving on after Raeesah Khan scandal, WP MPs to hold first Sengkang town hall on Jan 22
Singapore — Workers’ Party Members of Parliament He Ting Ru, Jamus Lim, and Louis Chua will be holding the first town hall at Sengkang GRC on Jan 22 after the resignation of Raeesah Khan, who stepped down on Nov 30, 2021, upon admitting to having lied in Parliament several times last year.
The WP then announced that the Sengkang GRC map would be redrawn and her ward, Compassvale, was distributed among Ms He, Prof Lim, and Mr Chua.
