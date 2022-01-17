Baby civet found crying and covered in red ants at Holland Road, safely rescued by NParks

- Advertisement -

Singapore – A baby civet was found crying and covered in red ants at Holland Road on Saturday (Jan 15).

Lost and found pets in Singapore member Tiara Ardelia posted having found the mammal on the side of the road, “covered in red ants and kept making crying noises.”

“Brought it home but want to know next course of action,” she said, adding that they were then unsure what kind of animal it was.

In an update, Ms Ardelia confirmed it was a baby Civet, an animal with cat-like general appearance and known to secrete a musk highly valued as a fragrance or stabilising agent in perfume.

Ms Ardelia had contacted the Animal Concerns Research and Education Society (ACRES) and was told to return the baby animal where they initially found it.

“The pup is now safely picked by National Parks Board (NParks)!” she said, adding they also waited for the adult civet to return but didn’t.

According to Ms Ardelia, NParks brought the baby animal to a facility for veterinary assistance.

On its website, NParks advises the public to leave civets alone after encountering the wild animal.

“Do not be alarmed; like most wild animals, civets are shy and will stay out of sight,” said NParks, noting that it was fine to observe the creatures from afar.

The agency also said that “Civets may eat leftover cat food that is left out in the open. If you do not want them to come to your property, please ensure that cat or dog food is kept indoors.”

Regarding baby civets found in private property, members of the public are advised to leave them alone and refrain from picking them up. “If people swarm around the baby civets, this prevents the mother from picking them up, and the mother may end up abandoning them. If the mother is nearby, she will respond to their cries and attend to them.”

“If the civet happens to give birth in your property, leave it alone. The baby civets will start venturing out within two or three months after birth. After that, they will follow their mother to forage and will move out of your property eventually,” said NParks.

Those needing assistance involving wild animals can call NParks’ Animal Response Centre’s 24-hour hotline at 1800 476 1600 or ACRES’ wildlife rescue hotline at 9783 7782./TISG

