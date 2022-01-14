Home News Crow visits man in HDB flat regularly for pets & snacks

Crow visits man in HDB flat regularly for pets & snacks

Photo: TikTok screengrab/ahchiangthecrow

By Hana O
Singapore — A man in Singapore found himself a new companion in the form of a young crow dropping by his Housing and Development Board (HDB) flat to be petted and for some snacks.

“So this young crow has been coming to my house every now and then for the past few months,” wrote Singapore Incidents Facebook page member Justice James on Thursday (Jan 13).

The individual said that at first, he would only give the visitor some food such as bread and peanuts.

Soon enough, the bird would drop by more frequently “just to hang around” before proceeding with his “crow life.”

“Recently, he has trusted me more and allowed me to rub him,” said Mr James.

Photo: TikTok screengrab/ahchiangthecrow

He first discovered that the bird’s feathers got puffy when he placed a finger by the window before reaching the level of physical rubs. The crow would also lean towards his friend in expectation.

Photo: TikTok screengrab/ahchiangthecrow

The crow enjoys pets so much that he would puff up and show his back, expecting more rubs.

Photo: TikTok screengrab/ahchiangthecrow

“Crows are highly intelligent, and they do recognise people. If you treat them with respect and love, they will give the same back to you!” Mr James noted.

Since his post blew up online, Mr James started a TikTok account called “AhChiangTheCrow”, which is the name he gave to his new friend.

In a more recent video, it appears that Ah Chiang the crow targeted his friend’s lighter. “So cute; I think he wants you to quit vaping, bro,” said a netizen.

Photo: TikTok screengrab/ahchiangthecrow

“Ah Chiang is working for HSA (Health Sciences Authority),” added another netizen jokingly.

Mr James reiterated that he does not own Ah Chiang as a pet. “He is a wild crow whom I have forged a bond with over many months. For some reason, he has an interest in me and considers me his friend. He often visits me almost daily at the same timing.”

In other news, a group of crows was caught on camera sticking to their more mischievous nature and disturbing a pair of otters grooming themselves at Pandan Reservoir. /TISG

Read related: 14 crows not happy with 2 otters chilling at Pandan Reservoir, starts disturbing the mammals

14 crows not happy with 2 otters chilling at Pandan Reservoir, starts disturbing the mammals

