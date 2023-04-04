Expat in Singapore finds baby bat in grass, houses it in Ma Bo Lor Mee container

SINGAPORE: Amandine Honvault @new_to_singapore on both TikTok and Instagram, a French expat in Singapore, was on her way to breakfast on Sunday, April 2, when she saw a few birds crowding around something that was moving in the grass near the fitness corner of an HDB flat at 8 Whampoa East.

When she walked closer to inspect, she noticed a tiny bat lying flat on the ground, surrounded by a few birds. “We scare the birds away and wonder what to do. We cover it and call National Park,” Amandine shared with The Independent Singapore.



“We really tried to be careful handling the baby bat because it looked so fragile, and also, there are a lot of stereotypes around bats carrying disease… But it encouraged us learning more about it and in the end, nothing to be scared about, just need to be aware,” she shared.

Amandine expressed that the baby bat was “really adorable and just looking for his mum” and that when they found it, “a few birds were trying to go at it,” so she tried to protect the bat with her sweater.

“It immediately crawled into it and started nursing on it. That was really memorable thing to see,” she mused. Amandine held the baby bat close to her, nestled in her sweater and took it home.

The staff at National Parks gathered a few details from her over the phone about what was happening, along with her location and asked for some pictures of the animal. They instructed her to keep the bat in a container until they arrived.

Once Amandine got home, she built a makeshift house for the bat using a Ma Bo Lor Mee container from the food court and left a satay stick over it to hang from. She also named the baby bat Ma Bo after its temporary home.

Amandine mentioned that she tried to find out how the baby bat could have fallen from its mother and learnt through her research that it could’ve lost its grip while its mother was flying.

“We couldn’t get our eyes off of it. We let it rest while having our breakfast,” Amandine said.

Amandine, who has been living in Singapore for four years, shared that National Parks was very quick to respond, especially given that it was a weekend and mentioned that they arrived within just two hours.

“I think important thing to do is follow the instructions given by National Parks, whether it’s advisable to let the animal be, protect it or have them pick it up,” she expressed.

“Having the advice of a professional was really helpful, and I’m glad they reached fast and didn’t let this animal just be by himself and went to care for him,” applauded Amandine.

National Parks confirmed with Amandine on the spot that it was a young bat in good shape and that they would try to release it at the exact location where it was found to see if its mother would come to find it when the baby bat is hungry.

