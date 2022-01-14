“Don’t climb on the tiger,” Pritam Singh cautions admirers of CNY display in Bedok neighbourhood

- Advertisement -

Singapore — The roar of the tiger is just about within earshot as the festive felines are beginning to pop up everywhere to remind us that according to the Chinese calendar. the Year of the Tiger is only a couple of weeks away.

It is not just in Chinatown where the streets are beautifully lit up, There are light-ups in many neighborhoods, too. The Tiger is definitely roaring somewhere not too far from you.

Workers’ Party chief Pritam Singh drew attention to the Chinese New Year display in his own Eunos ward. In a Facebook post on Thursday night (Jan 13) he pointed out the decorations put up near the market and hawker centre at Block 630. Eunos is part of Aljunied GRC.

Several enthusiastic residents, he said, came by to take photos of the tiger cut-out and other decorations even before the backdrop had been completed.

Mr Singh made a particular appeal, however, to be careful when they were moving near the decor, which is a community-led endeavour and was installed by an Aljunied resident, Ms Sandy Goh.

“By all means, please continue to do so, but don’t climb on the tiger (I mean, it’s a tiger after all)!

And watch out for the power cables too!”

He said he’s “Looking forward to a vibrant and auspicious CNY this year! Huat Ah!”

You’re welcome to visit even if you aren’t resident in the area, he said. “Do drop in to the hawker centre, wet market and commercial area for your gastronomical and shopping needs this festive season!”

“AHTC welcomes community participation for any of our festive events, so if you have an idea or wish to contribute in any way, please let us know. Always happy to make it happen!,” he added. AHTC is short for the Aljunied-Hougang Town Council.

Ms Goh, 54, who lives in the Bedok Reservoir area, works as a project coordinator and clerk at a tent rental company. She has become well-known in the neighbourhood because for over a decade now, she’s been beautifying the area every Christmas season.

Known to locals as “Sister Hua”, she was featured in mothership in Dec 2020 and in Vice last month for these endeavors. Vice reports that she calls herself the “kaypoh auntie of Bedok Reservoir” as she collects discarded ornaments and festive odds and ends from the area.

She began in 2010 by decorating Block 702, where she lives, and her efforts have simply kept expandeding over the years.

“Bedok Reservoir also came to boast one of the most spectacular residential Christmas exhibits in the city-state,” Vice noted, and 13 parties are organised in the Bedok Reservoir neighbourhood very year, including, of course, one for Chinese New Year.

/TISG

