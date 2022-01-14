Disabled elderly uncle in Yishun drags himself across the ground to board taxi, passersby quickly help

- Advertisement -

Singapore — An elderly man who couldn’t walk was caught on camera receiving assistance from passersby as he boarded a taxi along Yishun.

Facebook page Beh Chia Lor – Singapore Road uploaded a video of the incident on Thursday (Jan 13).

“Elderly uncle in Chong Pang Yishun unable to walk, has to crawl around and sit by the roadside to try to get a taxi,” the post noted.

The video began with the uncle sitting by the roadside as pedestrians crossing the street. He had a makeshift cart made of a wooden board on wheels beside him.

In the following clip, the uncle was seen dragging himself towards a nearby taxi.

Soon enough, a passerby stopped to help and picked up the uncle’s board while he opened the taxi door.

Another man stepped in to assist the uncle. He and the taxi driver lifted the man to his seat.

The uncle then raised his hand to thank the kind strangers’ help.

After the two passersby left the scene, the taxi driver also made sure the uncle was comfortable and adjusted his seat.

“Please share this, and hopefully, someone who recognises the uncle can get him the much-needed help he needs,” added Beh Chia Lor.

“My admiration to these three gentlemen deep from my heart. I hope those younger people can learn from these older people to care for others and society more, and not just on their mobile at all times,” commented Facebook user Joyce Lim on the post.

Meanwhile, others advised anyone who knew the uncle to refer him to a social worker, so he could be equipped with a wheelchair.

Others also tagged Minister for Law and Home Affairs K Shanmugam, requesting assistance as the man appears to be a resident of the Nee Soon GRC, which Mr Shanmugam represents. /TISG

