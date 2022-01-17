Home News Featured News 33yo woman falls onto walkway shelter in Boon Keng, dies from injuries

The woman was manually rescued from the roof of the covered walkway and conveyed to Tan Tock Seng Hospital while semi-conscious.

By Hana O
Singapore – A 33-year-old woman who fell onto a walkway shelter at Block 34 Whampoa West on Friday afternoon (Jan 14) passed away due to her injuries.

A 72-year-old man working at a restaurant café on the ground floor heard a loud bang.

He immediately went upstairs to check what had happened, reported Chinese media outlet Lianhe Zaobao.

The man soon discovered a woman lying on the roof of the walkway shelter. He quickly went back down to ask for help.

The man’s colleague, a 32-year-old runner at the restaurant, alerted the police. She later told Zaobao that they witnessed the woman was still panting, although she was lying down with her eyes closed.

A video uploaded in Sg-share together Facebook page on Jan 14 showed several Singapore Civil Defence Force officers and paramedics attending to the woman on the walkway shelter.

Meanwhile, an SCDF ambulance was parked on standby nearby.

Passersby were also surrounding the area looking on at the scene.

SCDF confirmed receiving a call for assistance on Friday at around 5:15 pm on Jan 14 at Block 34 Whampoa West.

The woman was manually rescued from the roof of the covered walkway and conveyed to Tan Tock Seng Hospital while semi-conscious.

She eventually succumbed to her injuries and passed away at the hospital.

No foul play is suspected based on preliminary investigation findings.

Police investigations are ongoing./TISG

