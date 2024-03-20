Home News

3 Jalan Redhill stalls badly burned after nearby e-bike catches fire

ByJewel Stolarchuk

March 20, 2024

SINGAPORE: Three stalls at the Jalan Redhill Market were badly burned yesterday evening (19 March) after an electric bicycle parked nearby caught fire. The blaze occurred at 5:35pm at Block 112 in Jalan Redhill.

The Singapore Civil Defense Force (SCDF) said in a Facebook post that firefighters arrived at the fire scene after receiving a call for assistance.

The fire involved a Power-Assist Bicycle (PAB) parked near a market stall on the ground floor. Firefighters from Central Fire Station extinguished the fire with a water jet.

As a result of the fire, three stalls sustained fire and smoke damage. No one was injured in the incident.

The SCDF said: “Preliminary investigation indicates that the fire had likely originated from the battery pack of the PAB.”

The authority reminded members of the public to only use manufacturer-provided original batteries and not to leave batteries or devices charging for a prolonged period or charging them unattended overnight.

See also  MP praises 2 men for rushing into pre-school that caught fire at Pasir Panjang

