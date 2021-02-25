10 migrant workers taken to hospital after explosion in Tuas industrial building

- Advertisement -

An explosion that took place at an industrial building in Tuas on Wednesday (24 Feb) resulted in 10 workers suffering from injuries.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) reported that it responded to the fire at No. 32E Tuas Avenue 11 around 11.25am.

Some 65 individuals from neighbouring units had been evacuated before the SCDF arrived at the scene and paramedics conveyed eight workers to Singapore General Hospital (SGH) for burn injuries while two others were taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital (NTFGH) by their employer.

Revealing that the unit in the industrial building was smoke-logged, the SCDF said on Facebook that firefighters wearing breathing apparatus sets entered the unit cautiously to locate the fire.

Officers found that the fire involved an industrial mixer in the affected unit and extinguished the blaze with two water jets. The authority is investigating the cause of the fire.

Videos circulating online showed about a dozen workers gathered at the ground floor of the building as smoke filled the sky. Eight of the workers can be seen sporting injuries such as significant burns and skin peeling. One man was shown screaming in pain as he lay on the ground.

A Ministry of Manpower (MOM) representative said that the explosion took place when the workers were carrying out work on an industrial mixer. The MOM is also investigating the incident and is monitoring the conditions of the victims, as well.

According to the developer of the site, the top floor of one of the buildings has been approved as a dormitory for 11 persons. MOM reported that there were fewer than 20 migrant workers staying on the site and that those who escaped the fire unscathed are being given separate housing arrangements.

The unit in which the explosion took place is registered to fire protection equipment supplier Shield+ but is occupied by Stars Engrg – another fire protection firm. The spokesman of Stars Engrg, Mr Chua Xing Da, is also a director at Shield+.

Stars Engrg, employed eight migrant workers who were conveyed to SGH, which is also the employer of the eight workers who were taken to SGH. Mr Chua told the press that it was “not a good time to say anything” when approached for comment.

The two others who were hurt are workers employed at the unit opposite Shield+, which is occupied by mechanical engineering firm P3 Project. The firm’s owner Wong Wee Chiang, told the Straits Times that he heard an explosion around 11am and evacuated with his staff from the building.

Revealing that it was only later that he discovered that two of his workers had been hurt, Mr Wong said that one worker suffered burn injuries on his hands and buttocks while the blast knocked the other worker to the ground. Mr Wong immediately took both men to NTFGH before the SCDF arrived.

