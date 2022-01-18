Home News Featured News Netizens side with PHV driver who confronted group of cyclists after they...

Netizens side with PHV driver who confronted group of cyclists after they chased him along Keong Saik Road

Photo: FB screengrab/ Beh Chia Lor - Singapore Road

Netizens applauded the driver, with one writing that he was "doing something we all at one point of time really wanted to do."

By Anna Maria Romero
Singapore — The fight for road space between motorists and cyclists can be a very real thing in Singapore, with some have even getting caught on camera behaving aggressively.

On Jan 9, a group of at least 11 cyclists were caught on a dashboard camera chasing a driver who honked at them for hogging the road.

“11 cyclists road bullying or road rage against cam car,” said Facebook page Beh Chia Lor – Singapore Road on Friday (Jan 14), attaching video footage of the incident.

However, in a new video of the incident, uploaded on Jan 15, the driver can be seen and heard angrily confronting the men on the bikes.

Photo: FB screengrab/Beh Chia Lor – Singapore Road

Netizens applauded the driver, with one writing that he was “doing something we all at one point of time really wanted to do.”

Photo: FB screengrab/Beh Chia Lor – Singapore Road

“Is this the POV from the 11 cyclists who blocked and chased down the car the other day along Keong Siak Road? 

The driver is a PHV driver and came down to angrily confront the group of 11 cyclists after their antics of chasing him down, blocking and hitting his car with their hands,” reads the caption on the more recent video.

“The 11 cyclists who acted garang and intimidated the driver in the previous video, can be seen scared and backing off here.”

The driver can be heard shouting at the men on bikes in Hokkien, telling them not to run away. 

Photo: FB screengrab/Beh Chia Lor – Singapore Road

Holding his mobile phone as he seemed to be capturing the confrontation on video, he tells the cyclists, “Don’t be effeminate… just give it your best shot… come on over, you’re a coward, right? … Come on, all of you don’t run away, it’s fine.”

At one point, a cyclist answers him, saying, “You only want to look for trouble with other people.”

Many netizens voiced their support for the PHV driver.

 According to the original post, the group blocked the traffic when they couldn’t decide what to eat for supper, resulting in getting honked at by the cam car.

The group became unhappy and chased the cam car down and purposefully blocked the driver’s path, threw a bicycle in the middle of the road and knocked on the car to challenge the driver, said Beh Chia Lor.

The incident is said to have happened along Keong Saik Road on Jan 9.

The video began with the cam car waiting to turn while the cyclists passed by in front.

The same group ended up blocking the turn into Keong Saik Road, resulting in the alleged honking.

As the vehicle made its way along Chinatown, the same group followed and eventually caught up, blocking the car’s path. /TISG

