Stories you might’ve missed, Feb 13

“Jurong East Entertainment Center used to be a cool hang-out place for westies”: Singaporeans bid goodbye to nostalgic building

SINGAPORE: Alas, it is time for Singaporeans to bid farewell to the Jurong East Entertainment Center, which is a nostalgic place for many from the 90s generation. Due to plans to re-develop Jurong Lake District, the establishment will cease all operations on 6 August 2023. An online post talking about the upcoming closure of Jurong East Entertainment Center has prompted Singaporeans to pay their respects to the establishment which is a trip down memory lane for many. The post, which was published on Saturday (Feb 11) read "Opened in 1993, the Jurong East Entertainment Center used to be a cool hang-out place for westies. Many couples would spend their dating time at the Ice skating ring and theatre. It was then closed for redevelopment in October 2008 and re-opened its doors as JCube on 2 April 2012."

“A car speeding in the extreme right lane, overtook my car and crashed into a white van”: Dashcam captures reckless driving and aftermath

SINGAPORE: On Friday (Feb 10), a dash camera video capturing reckless driving and its destructive aftermath was shared with an online group. In response to the video, many distraught netizens have called on the government to implement heavier punishment for reckless driving.

“A car speeding in the extreme right lane, overtook my car and crashed into a white van,” the dashboard camera post quoted. The incident was reported to have taken place at 06:19 in the morning along the Central Expressway just before Upper Serangoon Road.

63-year-old male teacher invites 14-year-old student to use s*x toys together for indecent acts via WhatsApp

SINGAPORE — A 63-year-old local male teacher was charged in court on Feb 10 for allegedly asking a 14-year-old male student to use s*x toys together for indecent acts via WhatsApp. According to CNA, the incident happened on the evening of Nov 28 last year and the male teacher is facing charges in remand today.

Louis Chua on Keppel corruption case: Non-prosecution of the 6 involved could damage Singapore and its reputation

SINGAPORE — Several Members of Parliament, including The Workers’ Party’s Louis Chua (Sengkang GRC), raised questions in Parliament last week over the Keppel Offshore and Marine bribery case, which were addressed by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office Indranee Rajah on Feb 6.

In a Facebook post on Sunday (Feb 12), however, Mr Chua wrote that "there have been concerns that the non-prosecution of the six individuals could damage Singapore and its reputation more so than the acts perpetrated by the Government-linked company per se."

26-year-old man pretends to be school bus operator, defrauds 7 victims of $3,400

SINGAPORE — A man has been arrested on suspicion of defrauding victims while pretending to be a school bus operator. The police said that they received multiple reports from the 12th of last month to the 3rd of this month. The victim claimed to have seen the advertisement and contacted the school bus operator, but after paying, the operator did not provide the service of transporting the children to and from school. At least seven people were deceived and lost a total of $3,400.

