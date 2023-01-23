Workers’ Party files parliamentary questions for Prime Minister in relation to 6 employees of Keppel Offshore & Marine Ltd

The Workers’ Party members of parliament have filed parliamentary questions about the six former senior management staff of Keppel Offshore and Marine Limited who have been issued stern warnings in lieu of prosecution for offences punishable under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The next parliament session is scheduled for 6 Feb, and the main opposition party has submitted 10 questions from their MPs, including Dennis Tan (Hougang SMC), Gerald Giam and Leon Perera from Aljunied GRC, and He Ting Ru and Louis Chua from Sengkang GRC.

Tan and Giam want to know why the names of the six former senior management staff of Keppel Offshore and Marine Limited were not named by the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) and whether their age or nationality could be revealed.

Sengkang GRC MP Chua submitted a question asking Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, in deciding against prosecuting the six individuals involved in the Keppel Offshore and Marine Limited corruption case; what weightage has been given to the various relevant factors, such as the culpability of each individual, the available evidence and what is appropriate in the circumstances, and whether this is consistent with the government’s political commitment and leadership and a culture of zero tolerance against corruption.

On 12 Jan, CPIB issued a media release stating that the agency had completed its investigations and, in consultation with the attorney general’s chambers, issued stern warnings on 11 Jan to six former senior management staff of Keppel Offshore and Marine Limited. The stern warnings were issued to the six individuals in lieu of prosecution for offences punishable under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

“This case is complex and transnational, involving multiple authorities and witnesses from several countries. There are evidentiary difficulties in cases of such nature. Many of the documents are located in different jurisdictions. In addition, key witnesses are located outside of Singapore and cannot be compelled to give evidence here. The decision whether to prosecute the six individuals for criminal offences has to take into consideration all relevant factors, such as the culpability of each individual, the available evidence and what is appropriate in the circumstances. Having taken these into consideration, stern warnings were issued to the six individuals,” said CPIB in the statement.

MP Leon’s parliamentary question is also directed to PM Lee as he asked how will the decision not to prosecute the six individuals who were involved in the Keppel Offshore and Marine Limited corruption case in Brazil likely affect the reputation of Singapore and Singaporean companies for having a policy of zero tolerance towards corruption.

The full list of parliamentary questions submitted by the Workers’ Party on the Keppel Offshore and Marine Limited corruption case can be found below.

1) Mr Dennis Tan Lip Fong: To ask the Prime Minister (a) how did the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau arrive at the decision to issue stern warnings to the six former management staff of Keppel Offshore and Marine Limited (KOM) given the size of the bribes given to officials from the Brazilian state-owned corporation Petroleo Brasileiro SA which amounted to S$73 million and the size of the fine KOM paid which amounted to US$422 million; and (b) whether a detailed account of the facts behind the bribes payment can be provided.

2) Mr Dennis Tan Lip Fong: To ask the Prime Minister whether it is in the public interest to disclose the names of the six former management staff of Keppel Offshore and Marine Limited (KOM) who have been given stern warnings for their roles in the giving of S$73 million bribes to officials from the Brazilian state-owned corporation Petroleo Brasileiro SA, notwithstanding the practice of not disclosing the names of persons who have been given stern warnings.

3) Mr Gerald Giam Yean Song: To ask the Prime Minister why the statement of facts contained in the Deferred Prosecution Agreement concluded between Keppel Offshore and Marine Limited with the United States Department of Justice dated 22 December 2017 is not considered sufficient, available, and appropriate evidence of the six former senior management staff’s culpability for them to be charged with corruption in Singapore.

4) Mr Gerald Giam Yean Song: To ask the Prime Minister since the conclusion of the Deferred Prosecution Agreement between Keppel Offshore and Marine limited and the United States Department of Justice in December 2017 (a) how many times has CPIB reached out to witnesses overseas or sought to obtain documents located overseas; (b) when did these actions take place; and (c) what have the responses of the overseas witnesses or organisations been when contacted.

5) Mr Gerald Giam Yean Song: To ask the Prime Minister (a) why is CPIB not naming the six former senior management staff of Keppel Offshore and Marine limited who have been issued stern warnings in lieu of prosecution for offences punishable under the Prevention of Corruption Act; and (b) whether their ages and nationalities can be revealed.

6) Ms He Ting Ru: To ask the Minister for Foreign Affairs in each of the last five years (a) whether the Ministry has records of how many Singapore companies have been (i) investigated and (ii) found guilty of offences under foreign legislation such as the United Kingdom’s Bribery Act or other equivalents; and (b) if so, what is the breakdown for such figures.

7) Mr Chua Kheng Wee Louis: To ask the Prime Minister based on investigations into the Keppel Offshore and Marine Limited corruption case conducted by CPIB (a) what are the offences under the Prevention of Corruption Act 1960 (PCA) that were considered for prosecution for the six individuals; and (b) what is the maximum penalty for these offences under the PCA.

8) Mr Chua Kheng Wee Louis: To ask the Prime Minister in deciding against prosecuting the six individuals involved in the Keppel Offshore and Marine Limited corruption case (a) what weightage has been given to the various relevant factors such as the culpability of each individual, the available evidence and what is appropriate in the circumstances; and (b) whether this is consistent with the Government’s political commitment and leadership and a culture of zero tolerance against corruption.

9) Mr Leon Perera: To ask the Prime Minister (a) whether the decision not to prosecute the six individuals who are involved in the Keppel Offshore and Marine Limited corruption case in Brazil represents a departure from the Government’s stated stance of zero tolerance towards corruption; and (b) whether the said decision will have an impact on deterring Singaporeans at home or abroad from committing corrupt acts in a manner that makes prosecution similarly difficult.

10) Mr Leon Perera: To ask the Prime Minister how will the decision not to prosecute the six individuals who were involved in the Keppel Offshore and Marine Limited corruption case in Brazil likely to affect the reputation of Singapore and Singaporean companies for having a policy of zero tolerance towards corruption.

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg