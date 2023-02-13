63-year-old male teacher invites 14-year-old student to use s*x toys together for indecent acts via WhatsApp

SINGAPORE — A 63-year-old local male teacher was charged in court on Feb 10 for allegedly asking a 14-year-old male student to use s*x toys together for indecent acts via WhatsApp.

According to CNA, the incident happened on the evening of Nov 28 last year and the male teacher is facing charges in remand today.

Claims mother is old and asks for bail

He said he was worried about leaving his elderly mother in the care of a maid, so the judge granted him $20,000 bail.

The judge also directed him not to have any further contact with the victim or any other students or youths of the victim’s age. The defendant said he would delete the contact information of all the young students he knew, as well as his social media accounts; he will return to court next month.

Received the Long Service Medal

According to online search results cited in the story, the male teacher had worked at a secondary school and had been awarded the Long Service Medal by the Ministry of Education.

Attempting to lure a young person to commit an indecent act carries a penalty of up to five years in prison, a fine of up to $10,000, or both if convicted.

The post 63-year-old male teacher charged with inviting 14-year-old student to use sex toys appeared first on The Independent News.

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg