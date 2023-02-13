“A car speeding in the extreme right lane, overtook my car and crashed into a white van”: Dashcam captures reckless driving and aftermath

SINGAPORE: On Friday (Feb 10), a dash camera video capturing reckless driving and its destructive aftermath was shared with an online group. In response to the video, many distraught netizens have called on the government to implement heavier punishment for reckless driving.

“A car speeding in the extreme right lane, overtook my car and crashed into a white van,” the dashboard camera post quoted. The incident was reported to have taken place at 06:19 in the morning along the Central Expressway just before Upper Serangoon Road.

According to the post, a 20-year-old man suspected of drunk driving was arrested after the accident. Though he was said to have had minor injuries, he reportedly refused to be brought to the hospital.

The driver of the van, a 67-year-old male, was reportedly conscious when transported to the hospital.

In response to the unsettling video, many online users shared their two cents on the matter. While some expressed their relief that there were miraculously no deaths involved in the incident, many others called for a more severe punishment for drunk driving in Singapore.

“Cane is the solution…repeat cases, no end,” said one. “The punishment (is) not heavy enough,” said another. “Those drunk driving think the law is a joke–that’s why they still dare to drink and drive. The punishment should include caning.”

Another pointed out that it is a good thing there was no motorbike involved in the incident, as such a collision with a much smaller vehicle may have resulted in a death. “Lucky there was no motorbike on the road–(if) not, more people (would) be killed because of (an) irresponsible driver,” the netizen wrote.

