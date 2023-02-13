“Jurong East Entertainment Center used to be a cool hang-out place for westies”: Singaporeans bid goodbye to nostalgic building

SINGAPORE: Alas, it is time for Singaporeans to bid farewell to the Jurong East Entertainment Center, which is a nostalgic place for many from the 90s generation. Due to plans to re-develop Jurong Lake District, the establishment will cease all operations on 6 August 2023.

An online post talking about the upcoming closure of Jurong East Entertainment Center has prompted Singaporeans to pay their respects to the establishment which is a trip down memory lane for many. The post, which was published on Saturday (Feb 11) read “Opened in 1993, the Jurong East Entertainment Center used to be a cool hang-out place for westies. Many couples would spend their dating time at the Ice skating ring and theatre. It was then closed for redevelopment in October 2008 and re-opened its doors as JCube on 2 April 2012.”

According to the post, the plan to re-develop Jurong Lake District entails the ceasing of operations of the entertainment centre, which is set to take place at 22:00 on 6 August 2023.

“Time to bid goodbye to this “new” yet “old” building,” the caption read.

A handful of netizens followed suit, paying their respects and even sharing a few fond memories.

“I used to live in Jurong in the early 90s, and I still remember watching the movie Casper in ’94 or ’95 with my parents at the entertainment centre,” wrote one. “Nostalgic. Childhood memories,” wrote another.

Another made a comparison to Yishun, saying, “Just look at Yishun 10–it opened in 1992, til now (it) still stands. Because they know the retaliation from the Yishunites if it were to be demolished be it for redevelopment etc. Just look at the Yishun happenings in social media and you will understand.”

Still, another made reference to public housing in Singapore, writing, “(Everyone) just wants to construct residential units and sell (For) $4000 psf.”

