“So inconsiderate”: Singaporeans disappointed over rubbish left on ATM machines

SINGAPORE: Netizens are not happy after an online user uploaded a video showcasing rubbish left on two ATM machines. People who saw the video have called out those who litter, arguing that such actions are nothing short of inconsiderate.

“Inconsiderate people litter everywhere,” an automated voice said at the beginning of a nine-second video shared on social media on Friday (Feb 10). The short video clip showcased two ATM machines with rubbish left on them.

The first one had crumpled-up receipts left on it, while a beverage bottle was left on the second one. “So inconsiderate,” the post’s caption read.

In response to the video, some people called out the actions of those responsible for leaving rubbish lying on the machines used by the rest of Singapore. “Poor upbringing humans,” said one. “It should be informed to (the) respective cleaner in this area,” said another.

However, a third called for more serious actions to be taken, writing, “Police should investigate and punish the culprits. CCTV definitely captured the suspect.”

According to the National Environment Agency (NEA), the fine for first-time offenders caught littering is S$300. Furthermore, under the Environmental Public Health Act (EPHA) 1987, S$2,000 is the maximum amount one will be charged with as a fine for a littering offense if it is a court conviction. For the second conviction, the maximum will be S$4,000. For the third and following convictions, the maximum fine will be S$10,000.

Aside from this, the court can also issue offenders with a Corrective Work Order (CWO), which requires them to do up to 12 hours of cleaning as community service. According to the NEA’s website, they “seek the support of the community to foster collective responsibility for our environment and cultivate positive social norms.”

