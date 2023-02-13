26-year-old man pretends to be school bus operator, defrauds 7 victims of $3,400

SINGAPORE — A man has been arrested on suspicion of defrauding victims while pretending to be a school bus operator. The police said that they received multiple reports from the 12th of last month to the 3rd of this month.

The victim claimed to have seen the advertisement and contacted the school bus operator, but after paying, the operator did not provide the service of transporting the children to and from school. At least seven people were deceived and lost a total of $3,400.

Police officers from the Woodlands Police Station launched an investigation and after confirming the identity of the 26-year-old suspect, he was arrested the day before yesterday (Feb 8). Authorities believe he was involved in other scams as well.

The suspect was charged today (Feb 10), and if convicted, he could be jailed for up to ten years and fined.

The police remind the public to pay special attention to the unusually favourable prices when looking for service providers online, and at the same time, avoid paying in advance or transferring money to the other party, so as not to fall into the trap.

