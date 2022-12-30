Stories you might’ve missed, Dec 30

‘Singapore needs to restrict travellers to/from China’ — Netizens

SINGAPORE — The world is getting ready for an influx of travellers from China, which lifted pandemic restrictions earlier this month. Singapore's Ministry of Health, however, said on Wednesday (Dec 28) that there will be no changes to rules for travellers and work pass holders arriving from China. A Reddit user, however, expressed his opinion on the r/SingaporeRaw community page, saying that Singapore needs to restrict travellers to and from China. "When Covid started singapore dallied to china's whims and refused to restrict travel causing a huge surge. With China case loads at historic highs the government has maybe again applied to the CCP to allow restriction on travel and the application is probably still 'pending'. On the other hand China has realised the situation in country is so bad, no point restricting anyone from coming in or going out. Hardly makes a difference so it is allowing unrestricted travel," wrote Redditor VPee on Wednesday (Dec 28).

Maid steals ATM card from 75-year-old employer; withdraws S$14,000+ from savings account

SINGAPORE — 29-year-old Huriah, an Indonesian domestic helper, had taken the ATM card of her elderly employer, 75 while cleaning the home. She then sent the card via courier to her friend, Fujirah Febri Jamaryanti, who withdrew S$14,350 from the savings account.

The helper began working for her employer and her husband in October last year. She said she was treated well by the woman and her family and was paid S$635 monthly. In September this year, she discovered that the woman kept her bank cards in her bag, which included a UOB ATM card, and a notebook along with her bank card passwords, CNA reported.

Man says even though he has a girlfriend, he fell in love with his married colleague

A man already in a relationship wrote that he fell in love with his married colleague. In an anonymous post to popular confessions page SGWhispers, the man wrote: "To be clear, I didn't know she was married at first". He added that they worked in the same department but had never interacted before as they had no mutual projects or friends.

Pelé, dies aged 82, Messi & Ronaldo pay tribute to the Brazil World Cup winner & football legend

BRAZIL — Pelé has died of multiple organ failure, and this was confirmed as the cause of death for the 82-year-old legend of football, who had battled colon cancer throughout his life. He was sent to the Albert Einstein Israelite Hospital in São Paulo, and since Christmas, he has been surrounded by his family and passed last night.

The Guardian reported that Pele was accompanied by his family on Christmas Eve after being transferred to palliative care in December after his body stopped responding to initial cancer treatment. Following the death of the man many consider the greatest footballer of all time, tributes have poured in from a slew of sporting icons, clubs, and organisations.

Woman’s cuticle started bleeding but finger spa manicurist says “oh, your skin is too thin that’s why it bleed”

A woman’s cuticle started bleeding during her session at a finger spa, yet the manicurist allegedly told her that it was due to her thin skin and not the rough treatment. The customer took to Facebook page Complaint Singapore on Wednesday (Dec 28) to share her experience at the Finger Spa and Beauty Palace along Orchard Road. The woman picked the classic manicure and pedicure service and was attended to by three beauticians, one of whom “was really rough. “I was under tremendous stress because the manicurist was cutting my cuticles way too deep that it was really uncomfortable,” said the customer.

