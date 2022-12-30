Man says even though he has a girlfriend, he fell in love with his married colleague

A man already in a relationship wrote that he fell in love with his married colleague.

In an anonymous post to popular confessions page SGWhispers, the man wrote: “To be clear, I didn’t know she was married at first”. He added that they worked in the same department but had never interacted before as they had no mutual projects or friends.

“Last month, we went on a company retreat and happened to be in the same grouping. She seemed very smart and cheerful to me, and I found her attractive. At first I thought it was a silly crush that would pass, so I didn’t think much about it”, he wrote. He added that during drinking parties in the hotel with the group, they would always talk to each other alone on the balcony. “It’s been a month since then, and I only found out she’s married after stalking her social media. I know its bad for me to feel this way about her, but I really can’t help myself. I tried to avoid her in the office but I also cant see anyone but her”, he wrote.

The man added that he knew the situation was unfair to his girlfriend but said that since he met the other woman at his company retreat, he did not have the same feelings for his girlfriend as before.

Netizens who commented on the post told the man they were happy for his girlfriend that this had happened now. Others also said that he should leave his girlfriend as soon as possible.

Here’s what they said:

Last month, the wife on the receiving end of an infidel husband took to social media to vent her anger on the other woman. In an anonymous post to popular confessions page SGWhispers, the wife referred to the woman her husband was in a relationship with as Xiao San. In mandarin, 小三 colloquially refers to the other woman; someone romantically involved with a person already in a committed relationship; mistress. The wife wrote that Xiao San is in her mid-20s, and graduated from a well-known university in Singapore with a major in accountancy. “She’s currently working in a company of car rental business. She had a fiancé which (sic) they had gotten BTO and gonna married soon. However she is somehow unsatisfied with her own relationship”. According to the wife, Xiao San got to know her husband after she began working at the same company. Despite knowing he had a newborn back home, she “chose to develop the relationship into illicit affairs and break up with her fiancé”. In her post, the wife wrote that she confronted the woman and called her parents as well but Xiao San kept badgering her husband. “This home-wrecker has successfully breaks the family and causes the innocent baby to grow up in a broken family. Don’t understand how could she being so shameless and insist to be a home-wrecker when she knows the man’s whole family hates her and will never accept her”, the wife added, wishing ill on their illicit relationship. Woman in her mid-20s leaves her fiancé and gets into relationship with married man who also has a newborn

