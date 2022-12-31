Woman says her boyfriend of 5 years cheated on her with a married woman, asks if she should still wed him next year

SINGAPORE — A woman who had planned to get married in a few months found out that her boyfriend of five years cheated on her.

In an anonymous post to popular confessions page SGWhispers, the woman wrote that she wanted to hear the opinions of others, especially those of other men. In her post, she added that she was set to get married in 2023 but only found out about her boyfriend’s affair in 2022. She added that she had been in a relationship with him for more than five years.

In her post, the woman wrote: “I am getting married soon (in early 2023). We have been together for >5 years. Recently, I found out that he had an affair with a married woman for a month plus (later part of 2022). When I found out, he had already broken off with that woman for a while already”.

She explained that not only did her boyfriend have an affair with a married woman, but it was also for more than a month. She added that she broke up with her boyfriend because she was hurt. “I didn’t believe he would do that to me. He asked for forgiveness and a chance to mend our relationship. He deeply regrets his action and is remorseful. He had seen a therapist to find out the root cause, and the cause was likely due to the emotional gap that he felt in our r/s”, she said.

The woman wrote that her boyfriend had never communicated about an emotional gap between them. She added that if he had come to her, they would have had the chance to work something out.

She asked netizens: “Now that there is a scar in our r/s, even if I decide to give him a chance, can we really be happy? What should I do?”

Most netizens who commented on her post wrote that it was too late for them as even if her boyfriend never cheated on her again, she would not be able to trust him.

Here’s what they said:

Earlier this month, a woman who has been married for a decade to her husband wrote that after finding out her spouse cheated, she wanted to explore a relationship with a coworker.

In an anonymous post to popular Facebook page SGWhispers, the woman wrote: “I can’t leave my life but I can’t live this way”. She added that she had two children and that she was cordial towards her husband but did not love him. The woman wrote that she stayed in the relationship because of her children.

“He just recovered from an illness he battled for 3 years. What made me fall out of it was, I had to find out about his affairs when he was sick. It hurt me to the point I became numb. We were already not sleeping together since 2019, and I always wondered why. Then I found the explicit selfies in his phone. It just broke me”, she added.

Recently, when she attended a course during her 9-5 executive job, she met a guy. She wrote that they became friends and that she did not expect to find him attractive initially. “We became Facebook friends and I discovered he does martial arts, has a great career and is single. Other than that I took it an extra information. As the days went by, I started to develop feelings for him”, she wrote.

She added that the guy would even message her and check on how she was coping with her assignments. “I like him”, she wrote, adding that she even wanted to explore something beyond a platonic friendship with him.

“I can’t imagine being selfish, and leaving, but I know it’s literally nothing because this guy doesn’t even know I have feelings for him. So I’m lost between leaving, but I just cannot go on living this way”, she wrote, asking netizens for advice. /TISG

