Woman says that after finding out her husband cheated, she wants to take things further with another man at work she has feelings for

A woman who has been married for a decade to her husband wrote that after finding out her spouse cheated, she wanted to explore a relationship with a coworker.

In an anonymous post to popular Facebook page SGWhispers, the woman wrote: “I can’t leave my life but I can’t live this way”. She added that she had two children and that she was cordial towards her husband but did not love him. The woman wrote that she stayed in the relationship because of her children.

“He just recovered from an illness he battled for 3 years. What made me fall out of it was, I had to find out about his affairs when he was sick. It hurt me to the point I became numb. We were already not sleeping together since 2019, and I always wondered why. Then I found the explicit selfies in his phone. It just broke me”, she added.

Recently, when she attended a course during her 9-5 executive job, she met a guy. She wrote that they became friends and that she did not expect to find him attractive initially. “We became Facebook friends and I discovered he does martial arts, has a great career and is single. Other than that I took it an extra information. As the days went by, I started to develop feelings for him”, she wrote.

She added that the guy would even message her and check on how she was coping with her assignments. “I like him”, she wrote, adding that she even wanted to explore something beyond a platonic friendship with him.

“I can’t imagine being selfish, and leaving, but I know it’s literally nothing because this guy doesn’t even know I have feelings for him. So I’m lost between leaving, but I just cannot go on living this way”, she wrote, asking netizens for advice.

Here’s what others said:

Last year, one woman wrote about how conflicted she was in her marriage because she was “only attracted to guys with money and connections”.

In an anonymous post to confessions Facebook page NUSWhispers, the woman wrote that when she got married to her husband, she was at first hesitant.

“he wasn’t that clear on what he was doing job wise he just told me he was a product developer“, she added, mentioning that he only earned about S$3,000 a month while she brought home S$8,500 a month as an associate at a law firm.

She added that at this point, she was having regrets about her marriage because another guy who liked her came from a rich and well-connected family in China, with a family business earning about S$70,000 a month.

“I felt that if I went with him instead of my husband, I would have a better life, I could stay in a GCB, drive a Porsche and have all the nice stuff that I wanted“.

The guy also promised her a fast track to partner status in his uncle’s law firm if I just dated him.

Instead of the good-class bungalow (GCB), she wrote that she was instead stuck in a landed house with her husband and his family driving “his dad’s old Mercedes“.

She added that one day, her husband came back and surprised her with a set of Graff earrings (S$65,000 and up).

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg