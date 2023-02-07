Worst dinner date of her life! — Man brags non-stop about his wealth to his date and then asks her to pay the bill

SINGAPORE — A woman vented on the worst first date of her life tells how and why she was counting down the minutes before she could go home. There were red flags from the start.

In an anonymous post on popular confessions page NUSWhispers, she wrote that the experience was so bad she felt compelled to share the story. In her post on Wednesday (Feb 23), she revealed said that they had connected on Tinder. “Even before our food arrived, there were already a lot of things that were off about this guy.”

He bragged non-stop about his wealth, his car and his watch, and “even called me clueless for not knowing about certain car models??? Like hello do you think i could even understand half of what you were saying?”

Not only did he engage her in political debate on their first – and only – date, but he had no table manners and was very rude to the service staff.

“Very hao lian, keep comparing himself to Hollywood actors. Keep saying that he thinks he look like Ryan Gosling and had the cheek to ask me if [I] agree with him. Please la… not even close. Ryan Gosling’s eyes alone can beat your entire face,” she said.

At the end of the date, she wrote that she assumed they would split the bill, but the guy told her to pay for him. She added that when she politely declined and offered to split the bill, he hesitated before agreeing.

“It was my first time experiencing such a lousy date and i ghosted him the next day. Moral of the story is…. ladies, if you ever feel off on the first date, just trust your own intuition!” the woman wrote.

Netizens were intrigued and some said they wished she had gone on a second date with the guy just so she could tell them about it.

Others also asked her to share the guy’s photo so other ladies would not fall into his trap.

