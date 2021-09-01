CONFESSION | Woman initially regrets marrying husband earning S$3K a month instead of richer guy who could afford GCB & Porsche

Singapore — One woman wrote about how conflicted she was in her marriage because she was “only attracted to guys with money and connections”.

In an anonymous post to confessions Facebook page NUSWhispers, the woman wrote that when she got married to her husband, she was at first hesitant.

“he wasn’t that clear on what he was doing job wise he just told me he was a product developer“, she added, mentioning that he only earned about S$3,000 a month while she brought home S$8,500 a month as an associate at a law firm.

She added that at this point, she was having regrets about her marriage because another guy who liked her came from a rich and well-connected family in China, with a family business earning about S$70,000 a month.

“I felt that if I went with him instead of my husband, I would have a better life, I could stay in a GCB, drive a Porsche and have all the nice stuff that I wanted“.

The guy also promised her a fast-track to partner status in his uncle’s law firm if I just dated him.

Instead of the good-class bungalow (GCB) she wrote that she was instead stuck in a landed house with her husband and his family driving “his dad’s old Mercedes“.

She added that one day, her husband came back and surprised her with a set of Graff earrings (S$65,000 and up).

“And told me how much he loves me. He then said he was working on a business, that he had kept from me since before we were dating. He’d worked hard for his business with his friend who’s (sic) a girl“, she wrote.

Her husband apparently earned S$160,000 a month!

“And that’s why I stayed with him. I feel so guilty that I am only attracted to guys with money and connections. I even went down on my boss once after a party“, she wrote.

In her post, she asked netizens for advice on how to improve her marriage, as “I also suspect my husband has something going on with his girl bestie“. /TISG