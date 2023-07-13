Man earning $25K/month says his wife made it sound like he didn’t earn enough

SINGAPORE: A man who earned about S$300,000 annually said he became upset after talking about salary with his wife.

In an anonymous post to popular confessions page SGWhispers, the man asked other netizens for advice as he was lost. He said that his wife comes from a comfortable family. “We were having a conversation one day and she made it sound like I’m poor and don’t earn enough. I got upset. Then she got upset. I ended up apologising to her because I didn’t want her to be upset”, the man wrote.

A few weeks later, when he asked her why she got upset, she said that it was because he seemed to get upset at her first.

“I’m lost. Is this how it is? Anyone else experienced the same? How would you have approached the situation differently?” the man asked.

Here’s what netizens who commented on the post said:

