Woman advises other women not to get married as “you’ll be doing all the household chores, unpaid labor, and cleaning up after somebody’s son”

SINGAPORE — A woman took to social media advising other women not to get married and just date boys “as a fun hobby”.

In her post to popular confessions page SGWhispers which drew almost 300 comments, the woman wrote that marriage is “a scam that’s so normalized that nobody even realizes it’s a scam”. She added that she was not a bitter old woman, but a moderately successful professional married to another “(seemingly) successful white collar professional” who was very miserable.

Adding that her life would have been much better had she remained single, she wrote: “Marriage is basically paying half for everything like a housemate (nowadays the boys all want to split everything 50:50), and yet you’ll be doing all the household chores and taking on all the unpaid labor, and whole day you’ll be busy cleaning up after somebody’s dustyass son”.

And it was not just her who felt this way, she explained, saying that all of her married female friends regret getting married too.

“The women have been stepping up and most of us are in the workforce working full time now and financially contributing to the household; as compared to our parents generation. But men? Can’t even fry an egg to save his own life. Yet every expense wanna split 50:50. Hard pass”, she wrote.

She added that for those already engaged, it was not too late to call the wedding off as it was “better to lose money than your time”.

Her last words of advice were hard-hitting: “If you’re dating, just date him for fun. Date him to satisfy your own needs and for companionship, but focus on your own career and yourself. Don’t need to get too serious. Treat him as a fun hobby. Nothing more. No need to legally bind yourself to one person”.

“And if he’s not treating u like an absolute queen while you’re dating, PLS don’t waste your time. He’s not going to step his game up after marriage. If he’s not at least a 9.5/10 during courtship, don’t bother. It’s only downhill from there. If he’s only a 5-6 now, he will be a 1-2 after marriage. Confirm plus chop. Don’t say nobody tried to warn u”, she wrote.

Netizens did not agree with her very much. Here’s what they said:

