Man says that a girl gave him mixed signals for 6 months before she decided she preferred her boyfriend and ghosted him

SINGAPORE: A confused guy took to social media after wondering if he had been led on by a girl for 6 months.

In a post to popular confessions page NUSWhispers, the man wrote: “So I got led on (I think) for a good 6 months by a girl before she decided she preferred her BF and ghosted me”. He asked if he misread the situation as the girl gave him the time of day, went out exclusively with him and allowed him to pay for her meals and activities.

“Are those things a girl typically expects or allows a friend to do? Additional context: she and her BF were going through rocky times and he’s studying in UK. Second question: is it worth it to even go after someone whos taken? Has it worked for anyone before?” he asked.

Here’s what netizens who commented on his post said:

