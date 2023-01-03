Singaporean guy surprises his girlfriend with a romantic getaway to Paris, moving her to shed tears of joy on video

SINGAPORE — A boyfriend touches his girlfriend’s heart with a heartfelt gesture, moving her enough to shed tears of joy when he presents her with a romantic getaway to the City of Light, Paris. It was captured on video and posted on TikTok @sundaycouple on Dec 28 and has been viewed nearly 170,000 times! It starts with the voice-over saying, “My girlfriend has always been wanting to go to Paris.”

The couple can be seen watching TV, and the boyfriend says, “Paris has always been very expensive… Maybe we go Bangkok instead”. However, unbeknownst to the girlfriend, the boyfriend bought tickets to Paris a week before posting the TikTok. He showed a page on the Singapore Airlines website where the booking was confirmed, with the tickets costing S$2,303.20. On the day that he planned to tell her about the surprise, he played a game several times by giving her two choices on slips of paper.

The first was when his girlfriend woke up, wherein she chose “exercise” instead of “sleep.”

And after they ate at a restaurant, she chose “you pay” over “I pay,” which she gamely did.

When they got home, he gave her the “final surprise.”

On the two slips that he offered her, the word “Paris” was written, although he teased her by asking, “you sure you want this one?” after she had already chosen one of the slips.

He told her she’d regret it and that he was helping her, so she chose the other slip. The boyfriend then proceeded to show his girlfriend, the tickets to Paris on his phone.

“Are you serious?” she asked him, tears already forming in her eyes. “You bought the ticket? I’m very touched,” she added before leaning in for a hug and saying, “Time to save money.”

“Yeah, yeah,” the boyfriend answered, “time to save money. That’s the most important.”

His big gift not only brought tears to the eyes of his girlfriend but also to many netizens, who were moved by his loving gesture.

The girlfriend received her share of praise as well.

“The girl should be an example of ride or die partner. The way she said “im so touched” and “time to save money” just shows how appreciative she is,” wrote one netizen.

The couple’s cat was seen walking into the room at the end of the video when the man tells the feline, “No, you’re not going. I’m sorry.” But netizens asked that the cat be given a ticket too: “Starting a Petition to buy the cat flight ticket too,” wrote a TikTok user.

Love is made up of many little everyday things, but once in a while, a grand gesture may be called for. This was the story of one man who just did that by flying the love of his life to somewhere she always wanted to go. /TISG

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg