Maid steals ATM card from 75-year-old employer; withdraws S$14,000+ from savings account

SINGAPORE — 29-year-old Huriah, an Indonesian domestic helper, had taken the ATM card of her elderly employer, 75 while cleaning the home. She then sent the card via courier to her friend, Fujirah Febri Jamaryanti, who withdrew S$14,350 from the savings account.

The helper began working for her employer and her husband in October last year. She said she was treated well by the woman and her family and was paid S$635 monthly. In September this year, she discovered that the woman kept her bank cards in her bag, which included a UOB ATM card, and a notebook along with her bank card passwords, CNA reported.

Shortly after, she stole the UOB card and sent it to her friend, who withdrew over $14,000 in several transactions between Sept 15 and 19. CNA reported that the money was not recovered, and the two women have not made restitution to the elderly employer.

The employer filed a police report the following month after Huriah herself made four unauthorised withdrawals from the woman’s POSB savings account.

Huriah entered a guilty plea to one count of abetment of theft. Another three charges were taken into consideration in her sentencing. She received a six-month jail sentence on Wednesday (Dec 28).

Many netizens have commented on CNA’s account of Huriah’s offence and conviction.

“6 months’ jail for $14000. More than what she earns in 6 months. Maybe to her it’s worth it,” one wrote.

Some suggested that caning might be an appropriate punishment in such instances.

“Mandatory bloody caning as well, this acts as a deterrent to other female potentials,” wrote a commenter.

One believed that a six-month jail sentence was not enough, saying the helper should have been given a two-year sentence.

Huriah could have been jailed for a maximum of three years and fined due to theft. /TISG

