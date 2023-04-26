Stories you might’ve missed, April 26

Tangaraju Suppiah executed after family’s appeals for mercy failed

SINGAPORE: Singaporean Tangaraju Suppiah was executed at dawn today (26 Apr) after his family’s desperate appeals for President Halimah Yacob to grant him clemency went unanswered. Mr Tangaraju was convicted of abetting an attempt to traffic 1kg of cannabis he never touched in 2017. He has maintained his innocence for the past eight years, to no avail. Read more here…

Mother says she got a “hickey” from her 3-month-old son, says she’s ‘extremely worried’ about breastfeeding once he has teeth

SINGAPORE: Content creator Midi took to TikTok to share the “hickey” given to her by her 3-month-old son. Bewildered, she said, “Never in my life, I’ve imagined one day I’ll be given a hickey by my son.”

Midi @midiforreal on TikTok and Instagram is a first-time mother who shared that her 3-month-old son, Xiao Jo Jo, has just started teething and loves to put everything into his mouth and bite into it. This has caused her to develop bite marks or “hickeys” on her arm.

Read more here…

Netizen asks for tips from people who work from home and don’t use air-cond: ‘How do you survive in this insane heat?’

SINGAPORE: As summer in Asia goes into full swing, the heat and humidity make life uncomfortable in Singapore. This situation has caused one Reddit user to ask for tips on managing the heat, especially for those who work from home. “My job is hybrid so I spend a few days WFH-ing,” wrote u/tossaway3244 on r/AskSingapore on Monday (Apr 24). “My parents cant afford 24/7 aircon at home unfortunately so I have to spend whole days every time fighting it in the sweltering heat.

Finance vs computer science: Singaporeans debate on best-paying industry in Singapore

SINGAPORE: After a Reddit user asked, “Which industry has the highest pay in Singapore?” many commenters were eager to weigh in, with a large majority saying that it’s a toss-up between finance and computer science.

u/Maleficent-Put7542 appeared to be aware of this, writing on r/askSingapore on Monday (Apr 24), “Like on average, I would say should be finance right? Actually I don’t quite understand why undergrads all chiong to cs, I know the starting pay is slightly higher than other industries, but the big monies are still in finance right.”

Read more here…

Median waiting time at hospital A&E departments rises to 7.2 hours

SINGAPORE: Local hospital emergency departments have seen an increase in patient numbers over the past two weeks, leading to longer wait times for admission. The median wait time has reportedly risen from about five to 7.2 hours, with some hospitals experiencing longer wait times than others.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has attributed the increase in wait times to a rise in both Covid-19 and non-Covid-19 patients.

