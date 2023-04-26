Mother says she got a “hickey” from her 3-month-old son, says she’s ‘extremely worried’ about breastfeeding once he has teeth

SINGAPORE: Content creator Midi took to TikTok to share the “hickey” given to her by her 3-month-old son. Bewildered, she said, “Never in my life, I’ve imagined one day I’ll be given a hickey by my son.”

Midi @midiforreal on TikTok and Instagram is a first-time mother who shared that her 3-month-old son, Xiao Jo Jo, has just started teething and loves to put everything into his mouth and bite into it. This has caused her to develop bite marks or “hickeys” on her arm.

Midi joked that her husband asked her who gave her the sudden hickey that appeared on her arm. “Yesterday, my husband was like, huh? Hickey? Who give you one?” she recalled their interaction, saying it was a moment when she felt the most wrongfully accused.

Midi explained that this is why women’s nipples feel extremely painful when they breastfeed, because of “how powerful their (a baby’s) suction is.”

“Now my son, the teeth haven’t come out yet. I’m extremely worried one day his teeth will coming out,” she grimaced at the thought of her son biting her nipples with his teeth.

“Motherhood is so difficult,” she concluded the video with a sigh.

The video was watched by over 240k netizens who found it hilarious, and fellow mothers took to the comments to provide suggestions on how to help with the pain that will occur once their son begins to form teeth.

“Good example to show all dads out there to understand how strong babies suction are! Because they forever won’t understand how painful breastfeeding really are,” commented a user.

“I suggest you to freeze something so that he can calm a little the pain/frustration from teething, like a toy,” shared a user. Another user suggested that she should try using a nipple guard once her son’s teeth begin to appear.

“Try adjusting your baby to a bottle so that when those teeth come in you can take the bottle route (if you haven’t already, it takes time)”, said another person.

“I’ve heard stories where babies literally bite the whole nipple off,” shared someone else.

Midi, who has lived in Singapore for 12 years after moving here from China, documents her life on social media and now shares her journey as a mother on her page.

The Independent Singapore has reached out to Midi for comment.

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg