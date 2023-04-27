Morning Digest, April 27

Workers’ Party: Why didn’t Chee Hong Tat rise to debate in Parliament if he was unsatisfied with replies from Leon Perera, Louis Chua?

SINGAPORE: In an Apr 25 article in the PAP newsletter, Senior Minister of State Chee Hong Tat took issue with remarks made by Workers' Party MPs Leon Perera (Aljunied GRC) and Louis Chua (Sengkang GRC) in Parliament concerning the GST and affordable housing, respectively. The WP responded to the piece in a Wednesday morning (Apr 26) media advisory, saying that it was surprised that Mr Chee "did not rise to debate in Parliament if he was unsatisfied with the replies from Mr Perera and Mr Chua."

Cyclist collides with visually impaired pedestrian and guide dog, sparks social media outrage

SINGAPORE: A video of a visually impaired person and his guide dog colliding with a cyclist on a narrow sidewalk stirs social media.

The incident was captured on video and reposted by the Facebook group Beh Chia Lor. The footage shows a cyclist riding in the opposite direction from the visually impaired person. Instead of giving way to the person or dismounting, the cyclist continued and hit the person with his bicycle.



Customer frustrated with high repair fees for the Samsung flip phone and S20 issues

SINGAPORE: Two netizens took to social media on Tuesday (Apr 25) to highlight problems they’ve encountered with getting their mobile phones repaired after defects have shown up, with the fees quoted in the hundreds of dollars. One woman, who goes by SiddiqAida Qs on Facebook, posted a video on the COMPLAINT SINGAPORE page of her flip phone, which she got one year and three months ago because its audio no longer works properly. The video showed that when she folded her phone halfway, the audio began to work but did not do so when it was fully open.

Man says his wife lied about her previous relationships: “multiple encounters and some were extreme” — he wants to leave her after 2 months

SINGAPORE: A man who found out that his wife had lied about her previous relationships wanted to leave her after just a couple of months of marriage.

In an anonymous post to popular confessions page SGWhispers, the man wrote: “When I first met my wife, she lied abt her previous relationships. She said that she only had one which ended 14years ago and never dated or had anything form of physical contact with anyone after tht for 14yrs till we met”.



Boyfriend who goes to the gym weekly tells his girlfriend: “You look bad when you’re slim! You should stop exercising so much!”

SINGAPORE: A 32-year-old woman took to social media after realising that her boyfriend would exercise weekly but discourage her from doing the same.

In an anonymous post to popular confessions page SGWhispers, the woman wrote that she and her 34-year-old boyfriend were together for six years. She added that she had always considered herself to be plump “as I hate exercising but recently I realised that my metabolism and overall health is really going downhill. I also realised that I am 10kg away from my ideal, healthy weight. I decided to start exercising by walking home (about 20 minutes) instead of taking shuttle bus. It honestly made me feel better and much more healthier”.

