Man says his wife lied about her previous relationships: “multiple encounters and some were extreme” — he wants to leave her after 2 months

SINGAPORE: A man who found out that his wife had lied about her previous relationships wanted to leave her after just a couple of months of marriage.

In an anonymous post to popular confessions page SGWhispers, the man wrote: “When I first met my wife, she lied abt her previous relationships. She said that she only had one which ended 14years ago and never dated or had anything form of physical contact with anyone after tht for 14yrs till we met”.

He said that when he repeatedly asked her, she even swore upon god and her deceased father. He said: “Although I always knew or maybe had an instinct th[a]t she was not truthful, we eventually kept going and finally got married. Now after a couple of months of marriage I found out things. Confronted her and she finally confessed”.

“It was multiple encounters and some were extreme. She said she was afraid to lose me thus she did all she cud (sic) to hide the truth”, he wrote.

In his post, the man said he loved his wife a lot, even though he knew she lied and led him into a marriage based on dishonesty. He continued that he was considering ending the marriage because he felt “terribly played and used all this while. I can’t even face the ones she got intimate with becos (sic) it’s many people that (sic) I know”. He asked others in the group what he should do and if he could even heal from it.

Here’s what others said:

