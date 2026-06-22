New EZ-Link card readers that allow commuters to ‘tap anywhere’ coming soon to all buses

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s public buses will be equipped with a new generation of fare payment readers by the end of 2027, with commuters soon being able to “tap anywhere” as they enter and exit the vehicles.

In a Facebook post on Friday evening (19 June), the Land Transport Authority (LTA) announced that it is currently testing the new readers, which feature larger displays, clearer fonts and higher-resolution screens designed to make fare payment information easier to read.

The upgraded devices are also able to update SimplyGo payment transaction information more quickly, allowing commuters to receive fare-related information with less delay.

One of the most notable changes is the way passengers can make payments. Unlike existing readers that require commuters to tap at a designated sensor area, the new devices allow users to tap anywhere on the screen to complete the transaction.

LTA said that the new fare readers are undergoing trials in actual bus operating environments. The tests are aimed at assessing the performance and reliability of the devices before they are introduced on a wider scale across the public transport network.

The authority said the testing phase is intended to ensure that passengers enjoy a smoother and more user-friendly experience when the system is eventually rolled out.

Installation of the new readers will take place progressively, with LTA planning to equip all public buses with the upgraded devices by the end of 2027.