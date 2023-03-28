Wife asks husband to buy her LV bags and purse equivalent to 3 months of his salary, she says it’s an “investment”

SINGAPORE: A troubled husband took to social media asking for advice after his wife wanted a branded bag amounting to three months of his salary.

In an anonymous post to popular confessions page SGWhispers, the man wrote: “Recently my wife asked me to buy her an LV set of bags and purse. The set is priced around my 3 months’ salary”.

He added that he tried to talk her out of it by telling her that the bags don’t look good, and that they do not match her clothes and style. However, “To my horror she replied that the reason she wanted it was because it’s priced at around my 3 months’ salary which is almost my entire bonus for the year of 2022. She also added that the purchase of branded bags is in any event an “investment””.

The man continued: “Not fully following what she meant, I asked her to explain. She said “it’s an investment because after buying it you’ll be invested in me””. He added that she made twice as much as he did, and he was not sure why she wanted him to buy it for her. He explained that it was a lot of money but found it difficult to say no to her.

Last year, a woman who was crushed by her husband cheating on her wrote that she found solace in spending his money on luxury items she did not need.

In an anonymous post to confessions page SGWhispers, the woman wrote that her husband was her first and only love who she had been since she was a teenager. “He comes from a rich background and I’ve grown used to him spending on me and buying me branded bags and other luxury items. I’m used to being pampered by him even though I came from a much modest background”, the woman wrote.

She added that after marrying her husband and getting pregnant, she quit her job while he started his own business. “I’ve accepted our living arrangement as he gives me a generous allowance and I have plenty of help at home. He has made my life very comfortable in all ways possible”, she added.

After having her first child while pregnant with the second, she found out that her husband was cheating. “My friend who has a cheating husband encouraged me to stay in the marriage. Because by leaving, we lose out the most. I agree. How else can I afford my current lifestyle as a single mother?” the woman wrote.

She added: “I used to spend a modest amount a week. But it has since blown up to a few dozen k a week. I would visit mbs every week and buy outfits after outfits from the shops. During the starting of covid when everyone’s pockets are tight and friends are losing jobs, I was buying luxury watches and $2000 slippers in a few colors and tossing them out after the season is over. The more I spend, the more he didn’t stop me. I admit I spend to numb myself. It’s much better than the money going to some other woman”.

