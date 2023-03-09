SPOTTED! — MasterChef Australia’s Marion Grasby queuing at ‘worst-rated Lor Mee stall’

SINGAPORE: Foodies and fans at Amoy Street Food Centre had an unexpected treat on Wednesday (Mar 8), with a sighting of Thai-Australian cook Marion Grasby lining up for a bowl of lor mee.

“JUST IN: Famous Australian chef Marion Grasby is here at Amoy Street Food Centre today, ordering and filming Yuan Chun Famous Lor Mee,” wrote Mr Ng Chun Kiat on the Can Eat! Hawker Food Facebook page.

Incidentally, the stall was once described as Singapore’s “worst-rated Lor Mee stall” even if it is listed in the Michelin Guide.

Ms Grasby, a big fan favourite in the second season of MasterChef Australia way back in 2010, has gone on to have an enormously popular cooking show on YouTube.

Here she is with her take on Singapore noodles.

Mr Ng’s post soon received many likes, comments and shares, as Ms Grasby appears to be very popular with many Singaporeans.

“Huge fan! She makes complicated recipes very easy,” wrote one netizen.

For those who don’t know her, one netizen provided a quick bio.

Another man who had seen Ms Grasby at Amoy Street Food Centre took the opportunity to take a selfie with her.

Others looked for the cooks’ mum, whom everyone calls Mama Noi on Ms Grasby’s cooking show, and from whom she got at least some of her cooking chops. Mama Noi is a beloved character in her own right.

Here’s Mama Noi on the program.

Others tagged her in their comments.

As it turned out, Ms Grasby’s trip to Singapore is part of a promotion from KrisFlyer.

