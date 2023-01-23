Celebrity Chef Bob continues tradition of giving ‘nenek Cina’ (Chinese granny) neighbour CNY gifts at midnight

SINGAPORE — Being on good terms with one’s neighbours is something many hopes for to minimize disputes and stressful living conditions. Such is the case for local celebrity Shahrizal Salleh aka Chef Bob, who has made it a tradition to give his elderly neighbour “nenek Cina” (meaning “Chinese granny”) gifts on special occasions.

For Chinese New Year, Chef Bob explained that he arrived home from work near midnight on Jan 22. Even though he was tired, he did not forget about nenek Cina. He already planned to give her a set of sauces and jackfruit curry. “Something red, because red symbolizes good luck,” he said in the video as he packed the sauces.

Chef Bob shared his interactions with nenek Cina and the gift-opening experience with his 226,000 followers. Nenek Cina happily received the gifts, saying, “Wow thank you, you gave us a lot of things!” in Malay.

Over the years, they’ve exchanged household necessities like a Tefal saucepan set, a flower vase, plants, and homemade meals. He even got some angpao for Hari Raya last year. “WO AI NI AUNTYYY,” shouted Chef Bob from his house for his neighbour to hear.

His actions also inspired others.

“This is kampong spirit!” commented a TikTok user on the video. /TISG

