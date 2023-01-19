‘Rent a girlfriend CNY 2023’ – Woman offers her services at $388 for 3 hours

SINGAPORE: Chinese New Year is just around the corner, and those who are single may want to avoid the inevitable “Where’s your GF/BF?” Question.

One TikToker may just have that in mind, writing in a recent video that she is “single”, “available for you,” and “ready to go bainian.”

“Rent a girlfriend CNY 2023,” posted a Ms Melissa Wang, who goes by @flynhellaswag on TikTok, on Wednesday (Jan 18).

Her video was set to none other than Avril Lavigne’s “Girlfriend.”

“PSA: For you single guys out there going to visit your relatives but don’t have a date yet. I am available for all 15 days booking from 初一到十五 at only $388 for 3 hours!

Slide into my DMS or comment down below. Qualities: best at 撒娇，装可爱,” she wrote in the caption.

撒娇 means to behave in a flighty or spoiled manner, and 装可爱 means to act cute.

With such a woman who’s single, available and ready to greet one and all a Happy Chinese New Year, who can resist?

When TISG reached out to Ms Wang, she told us “The CNY video is made with a genuine intention for what it is for. Unlike most girls out there on platforms offering their paid date services, I am single and haven’t dated anyone for the longest time.”

She also says she does freelance acting as well, and is looking for opportunities to display her talents.

Interested parties may reach out to Ms Wang via TikTok or Instagram at @lynhellaswag.

“I am also someone who’s rather direct and will just speak my mind most of the time when I feel that I am getting the short end of the stick. Many people have labelled me as weird and someone with plenty of funny antics as well. There’s a world of pretty girls out there but I just want to be myself. One of my goals in life is to be a meme,” she added.

In another TikTok, she acts out the “Different personas of a nightlife employee- Alcohol promoter.”

And in her latest post, she teaches viewers how to experience cold weather, aka air conditioning in Singapore.

The TikToker also replied gamely to commenters on her CNY girlfriend post.

Ms Wang may have gotten her inspiration from Mr Bryant Luo, who, three years ago, got his 15 minutes of fame by pretending to rent himself out as a boyfriend for Chinese New Year.

“Meet parents: $88/ hour (min. 2 hours)

Meet parents and be super charming, show like I’m the perfect husband material: +$188

Hold hands in front of relatives: $58

Hug in front of relatives: $68

Kiss in front of relatives: $188,” he wrote then, adding “Newly added service- tell your relatives we BTO already: $58

No sex.

I keep all the ang baos.

Early bird promo till 23 Jan: 8% off total fees payable.

Special promo if ang bao collected more than $200: I will feed you during family dinner and cook for you if steamboat.”

But Mr Luo wrote at the end that he as “only kidding “ as he is “under qualified to be escort.”

He later entered the food business, writing that since his Boyfriend for Rent business had “failed and classified as non-essential services” he had taken to selling Xia-Mian, adding, “No it’s not 下面, it is 虾面.”

TISG has reached out to Melissa Wang for comment and clarification.

/TISG

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg