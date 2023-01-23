WP MPs thank AHTC, Sengkang cleaners for working extra hard to clear spring cleaning refuse on Lunar New Year

SINGAPORE — WP MPs Gerald Giam and Jamus Lim went out of their way to thank unsung community workers in recent Facebook posts.

Mr Giam and Assoc Prof Lim gave a shoutout to the Town Council workers who have worked hard to clear the extra amount of refuse generated by Aljunied, Hougang, and Sengkang residents’ spring cleaning, as is customary at this time of year.

The “cleaning contractors from Aljunied-Hougang Town Council worked until late” on Saturday night (Jan 21), wrote Mr Giam in a post.

He added that he “walked through housing estates in Bedok Reservoir Road, Hougang and Upper Serangoon Crescent with our dedicated estate officers, Affandi and Yu Kun, to ensure the estate is ready to receive visitors and their family members for the Lunar New Year.”

Mr Giam invited the residents to thank the Town Council officers and workers “for the hard work they put in to keep our estate clean and well-maintained every day, especially over the festive weekend,” and encouraged everyone to also do their part to keep the estate clean.

As for Assoc Prof Lim, he wrote in a post on Monday (Jan 23) that he and the Sengkang Team had earlier put out a call to residents for donations of rice for less fortunate families.

The rice, along with mandarins and bak kwa that had been donated, was distributed over the weekend by volunteers in Anchorvale.

But the Sengkang GRC MP added that they had also been able to give out oranges and a small ang bao to the community’s cleaning crew.

Like Mr Giam, Assoc Prof Lim noted that the crew had been “pulling longer hours in the runup to this weekend… working to make sure that spring cleaning junk was disposed of quickly, and that the estate was spick and span, ready to welcome visitors.”

He also wrote with gratitude that donors have been generous.

“We received more packs of rice than we could pass out just for the new year, but rest assured, we’ll be using these for our more regular food distribution in support of needy families in the town.

To all the generous hearts: thank you! This spirit of care and exchange is so much of what the season is about.” /TISG

