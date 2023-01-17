Workers’ Party MPs celebrate Lunar New Year early at Sengkang, gathering food donations to help less fortunate families

SINGAPORE — Chinese New Year is just around the corner, falling this year on Sunday, Jan 22. But for some families in Sengkang, Lunar New Year celebrations came early, with the Workers’ Party Members of Parliament organizing activities for residents of all ages as well as gathering donations for households in need.

MP Jamus Lim, representing the Anchorvale division of Sengkang GRC since 2020, posted photos of the early celebration on his Facebook and Instagram accounts on Monday (Jan 16). He and the other two Sengkang MPs, Ms He Ting Ru and Mr Louis Chua were joined by Aljunied GRC MP Muhamad Faisal bin Abdul Manap, the Vice-Chairman of the WP.

In one photo, Assoc Prof Lim, Mr Chua, and Mr Faisal struck a humorous pose.

“The three rabbits from the #workersparty managed to pose briefly for perhaps an entirely justified rabbits’ ear shot,” wrote Assoc Prof Lim.

He explained that the festivities were celebrated early “in part to align with our shopping trip for new year goodies and provisions.”

Games and craft activities were held for children, and in keeping with tradition, “we even managed a little lo hei to usher in best wishes for the coming year,” wrote Assoc Prof Lim.

He added that Team Sengkang collected “a small mountain of rice bags” after “residents more than heeded the call for rice donations.”

The MP also wrote that the rice donations would be combined with other donated goods, which would be distributed to those in need.

“Due to the overwhelming response, we will also continue the distributions over the course of the year, with our regular monthly food distribution to less-fortunate households,” he added.

Assoc Prof Lim thanked all the donors for their contributions, writing that “it truly is in the spirit of giving and sharing for the season, and we’re glad to be able to do our part in making sure every family has the living essentials of 柴米油盐酱醋茶 (firewood, rice, oil, salt, soy, vinegar, tea).”

In a postscript, Assoc Prof Lim wrote why the rabbits’ ear shot was “justified.”

“I was born in ‘76, but before the Chinese New Year, so I’m a 兔尾龙头 (“rabbit tail, dragon head”)-type deal. Being born on January 20 also puts me on the cusp for the Western zodiac, between Capricorn and Aquarius. So if you think I’ve multiple personalities, it may not be entirely a coincidence).” /TISG

