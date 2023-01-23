WP CNY fun & games: Jamus Lim beats Louis Chua at 8-greetings-in-8-seconds challenge, goes on to juggle oranges

SINGAPORE — This year’s Chinese New Year’s celebrations may still not match those from pre-pandemic years, but it was good to be out and about celebrating the holiday with fun get-togethers.

Some Workers’ Party leaders shared in the fun times, with Sengkang MPs Louis Chua and Jamus Lim showing their lighter side, as seen in the WP’s TikTok videos. First, Mr Chua was seen in the 8-greetings-in-8-seconds CNY challenge. Taken by surprise, he managed to get out five greetings.

Laughing, he then went on to challenge Assoc Prof Lim, saying “Jamus, Jamus” and pointing in his fellow MP’s direction. “Do you think Jamus can best Louis’ record? Stay tuned! Take on the 8in8 and share it too! #wpsg #workerspartysg #cny2023,” reads the TikTok’s caption.

Mr Chua later posted the video on his own Facebook page, asking followers to do the challenge with their family and friends. As for Assoc Prof Lim, he beat Mr Chua’s record, but by only one greeting, getting six greetings within eight seconds.

Like Mr Chua, he was surprised and said, “Wah…cannot eh” at first. But he was encouraged to “Just try your best,” which he gamely endeavoured to do. “Happy Bunny Year! Try the 8in8 challenge and spread the cheers! #wpsg #workerspartysg #cny2023.”

What Assoc Prof Lim managed to do, however, was juggle three oranges and deliver Lunar New Year greetings. Sharing the video, Assoc Prof Lim wrote, “Happy Lunar New Year to all! 新年快乐！

(Juggling is one of those mostly-useless skills you pick up to impress your nephews and nieces while you’re in grad school, but evidently it comes in handy for greeting videos too),” he added. /TISG

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg