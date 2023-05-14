Netizen shocked after hawker charges $1.40 for ice water, but commenters tell her she could have just got wrong change

SINGAPORE: A woman took to social media on Thursday night (May 11) after she was charged “a whopping $1.40 for ice water”.

The netizen, who goes by the name Kong MaLa on Facebook, wrote on the COMPLAINT SINGAPORE page that she had paid $2 and was surprised how little her change was.

“Before covid 19 most places charge from $0.30 to $0.40 to $0.50.

After covid 19 bought ice kosong today. Give $2, change $0.60.

That’s a whopping $1.40 for ice water and it’s more more expensive then buying mineral water, coffee or tea.

At Amoy Street hawker centre #01-67 at 1.30 pm.”

A number of commenters told her it was possible that she had been given the wrong change.

However, a more cynical netizen said it’s possible the stall was taking advantage of the extreme heat in Singapore this summer to charge more for ice water.

“I feel like they use this chance to hike up, especially the weather getting hotter. Liddat even ice water is super profitable to them.”

However, “some places charge $0.60 to $1 also”, another chimed in.

The Independent Singapore has reached out to Ms Kong for further comment.

Over the years, more and more food and beverage establishments have begun charging for hot, plain, cold, or iced water.

Last December, another netizen took to social media after being charged 50 cents for a cup of hot water.

A Serangoon coffee shop owner responded to the post. The coffee shop owner, Mr Zhang, 60, told Shin Min Daily News that he used to charge 40 cents for water but raised the price because of the high electricity and water tariffs, adding that workers’ salaries also had to be paid.

Shin Min Daily News also heard from other coffee shop owners that some people take advantage of free water. “These people buy boiled water and brew their own tea, then occupy seats for hours, leaving no seats for other customers. It’s affecting our business,” Ms Li, a coffee shop owner, told the Chinese-language daily.

/TISG

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg