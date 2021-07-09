Home News In the Hood Woman buys 140 packs of chicken rice to help out a hawker...

Woman buys 140 packs of chicken rice to help out a hawker auntie and to donate the food to a nursing home

The food was delivered to Society for the Aged Sick (SAS), a not-for-profit nursing home.

Photo: FB screengrab/Jass Chew

Author

Hana O

Date

Category

Home NewsIn the Hood
- Advertisement -

Singapore The kind gestures of the public in support of Singapore’s hawkers continue; this , a woman purchased 140 orders of chicken from an auntie at Amoy Street Food Centre and donated the food to a nursing home.

“After scouring four food centres to find an elderly to support, we came across Xiang Xiang Hainanese chicken rice at Amoy street,” wrote Jass Chew on Facebook on Tuesday (Jul 6).

She noted how amid the busy lunch crowd where other stalls had , Xiang Xiang was quiet.

Ms Chew shared that the stall’s owner, Mdm Tuan, was having her lunch when they arrived. She jumped quickly to serve the customers.

- Advertisement -

The story of the 82-year-old hawker was shared on the page Hawkers United – Dabao 2020, a created to support hawkers by sharing the must-try eats online.

It was highlighted that Mdm Tuan became a hawker in her early 20s and has been at Amoy Street Food Centre for 30 years.

“She used to sell about 100 plates of chicken rice a day, but because of Covid-19, she only sold 40 plates a day,” said Ms Chew.

Mdm Tuan would also give her leftover chicken away whenever she’s unable to sell them.

- Advertisement -

She works tirelessly from 6 am to 4 pm every day of the year and has faced customers who would scold or “throw things at her.”

Mdm Tuan admitted being a hawker is a tough job that she did not want her children to follow, so she worked hard to give them a better education.

Ms Chew, who used her bakery Kea Cakes for the initiative, was able to raise S$500 to purchase 140 orders from Mdm Tuan.

“Her eyes were welling up with gratitude,” said Ms Chew.

- Advertisement -

Those interested in visiting Mdm Tuan’s stall can do so at Amoy Street Food Centre Level 1. She serves a delicious plate of chicken rice for S$3, with a portion of meat, and spicy chilli with a kick, wrote Ms Chew.

She added that the food was delivered to Society for the Aged Sick (SAS), a not-for-profit nursing home. /TISG

Read related: Local musician raises money to buy meals from hawkers to give to migrant workers

Local musician raises money to buy meals from hawkers to give to migrant workers

 Follow on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

Tags: , , , ,
- Advertisement -
COVID 19

Jamus Lim calls Anchorvale cluster ‘harrowing,’ says he’s happy and relieved it’s closed after 4 weeks

Singapore—Dr Jamus Lim took to Facebook on Sunday (July 4) to say he’s happy and relieved that the Covid cluster at Anchorvale has been closed after four weeks.  An infection had been discovered at a coffee shop at Block 308 Anchorvale Road...
View Post
Featured News

‘Why can’t dabao like everyone else’ – hawker allegedly scolds customer for bringing own container

Singapore – A member of the public took to social media to complain about the treatment received by a hawker who allegedly scolded a customer for bringing her own container for taking out. The son of the affected customer shared the incident...
View Post
Featured News

Desperate Malaysians put up white flags in protest

The hashtag #benderaputih, which means white flag, started trending in Malaysia early last week, as part of a people’s to bring attention to the fact that many Malaysians are going hungry and are in need of help, as many sink...
View Post
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
Theindependent