Uncle offers ComfortDelGro taxi to niece as wedding car to save on expenses

Niece says her uncle helped her save at least S$400

Photo: FB screengrab/ComfortDelGro Taxi

Hana O

Singapore – The story of an uncle lending his niece his ComfortDelGro taxi for her wedding day to help the couple save on expenses has gone viral online.

“A luxury car is commonly used for weddings, but what about a taxi?” wrote ComfortDelGro on its Facebook page on Tuesday (Apr 20), featuring cabby Abdul Aziz Bin Talibak’s story.

The post noted that when Mr Aziz’s niece, Ms Syarinah Sani, was preparing for her wedding in March this year, he knew exactly what to do.

He offered his own Comfort Ioniq taxi as a wedding car to the couple to help them avoid the cost of hiring one.

“I decided to offer my taxi as my niece’s wedding car as I thought it would help them save on expenses. The taxi may not be a luxury car, but it is only slightly over one year old, and still looks new,” said Mr Aziz.

Seeking approval for his plan, Mr Aziz approached ComfortDelGro management on Mar 12. He also had to write to the Land Transport Authority for permission.

The approval came on the same day, wrote ComfortDelGro.

Photo: FB screengrab/ComfortDelGro Taxi

“I was very surprised and thankful when Uncle Aziz offered to let us use his taxi,” shared an appreciative Ms Syarinah. Her uncle had helped her save at least S$400 to S$500, which was the cost of renting a wedding car for a day.

“He even paid for the decoration out of his own pocket and made the taxi look so presentable on my big day,” said Ms Syarinah.

Photo: FB screengrab/ComfortDelGro Taxi

Photo: FB screengrab/ComfortDelGro Taxi

ComfortDelGro wrote, “We are glad to have our taxi dressed up for such a joyous occasion! Congratulations to Ms Syarinah Sani!”/TISG

